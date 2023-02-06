RTE Discussions #22: Early Treatment Medicine (w/ Dr. George Fareed)

7 views • February 06, 2023

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Dr. George Fareed is a family medicine specialist based in Brawley, California. Along with Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. Fareed successfully treated their patients with early treatment protocols, saving the lives of all who were seen early enough.

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