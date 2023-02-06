RTE Discussions #22: Early Treatment Medicine (w/ Dr. George Fareed)

Dr. George Fareed is a family medicine specialist based in Brawley, California. Along with Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. Fareed successfully treated their patients with early treatment protocols, saving the lives of all who were seen early enough.





Purchase "Overcoming the COVID Darkness" on Amazon (affiliate link): https://amzn.to/3wYbmdS





Join our Locals community: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/





Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/





Support us by checking out our sponsor page:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners





Follow us on all our platforms:





Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605





Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8





YouTube:

**Deplatformed on February 5, 2023**





Rokfin:

https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth





BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/





Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth





Twitter:

https://mobile.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/





Visit the Campfire Wiki:

https://www.campfire.wiki/