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BREAKING! Art Lucier with Canadian Firewall Update!
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181 views • February 21, 2022
BREAKING! Art Lucier with Canadian Firewall Update! Proclaiming prophecies for Canada from the Book of Revelation and Bob Jones! A Powerful Sunday morning service at Edmonton's Church On The Vine! A Dynamic Spiritual colleague of Canadian Leader Maxine Bernier! Art Lucier's website is at https://www.canadianfirewall.ca/ . Lucier's BATTLE FOR CANADA website is https://battleforcanada.com/canadian-firewall/
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