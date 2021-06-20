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179 - Wo stehen wir aktuell (Juni)
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31611 views • June 20, 2021
Links zum Video s.u.
UPDATE:
Sundaritenbestell-Liste ist voll.
Bei der nächsten Runde klappt es bestimmt 💌
...........................................................
Supermagnetische Nanopartikel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/06Mo3Ja9azdv/
Japan
https://www.epochtimes.de/gesundheit/japan-arzneimittelbehoerde-gibt-versuchsdaten-frei-mrna-nanopartikel-in-fast-allen-organen-a3527789.html
US ARMY: Programming cells
1g Zellgewebe = 700 Terrabytes
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/us-army-neurobiology-and-war:0
(siehe ab min 27:30)
Er spricht von Craig Venter
und seiner künstlichen Zelle "Synthia"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHIocNOHd7A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHIocNOHd7A&;t=987s
Michelangelo malt das Gehirn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n7cbXQ0y3Q&;list=PLcrgHBB-r73uPJ5CdENgba7fUxVmIZYCV&index=20
.
UPDATE:
Sundaritenbestell-Liste ist voll.
Bei der nächsten Runde klappt es bestimmt 💌
...........................................................
Supermagnetische Nanopartikel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/06Mo3Ja9azdv/
Japan
https://www.epochtimes.de/gesundheit/japan-arzneimittelbehoerde-gibt-versuchsdaten-frei-mrna-nanopartikel-in-fast-allen-organen-a3527789.html
US ARMY: Programming cells
1g Zellgewebe = 700 Terrabytes
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/us-army-neurobiology-and-war:0
(siehe ab min 27:30)
Er spricht von Craig Venter
und seiner künstlichen Zelle "Synthia"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHIocNOHd7A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHIocNOHd7A&;t=987s
Michelangelo malt das Gehirn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n7cbXQ0y3Q&;list=PLcrgHBB-r73uPJ5CdENgba7fUxVmIZYCV&index=20
.
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