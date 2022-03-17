Pompeo Infers That Putin and His Supporters Should Pay a Price for the Aggression

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/15/2022 Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo infers that if Vladimir Putin and his supporters don’t pay a price for the aggression, it will be a bad sign for the world and a green light to others like him