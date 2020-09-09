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9/08/2020 -- ENGLAND UK struck by rare M4.0 earthquake + California Directed energy (DEW) update
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73 views • September 09, 2020
UK was warned for a M4.0 to strike near the English channel a few days ago on the night of September 6 going into September 7th 2020... hear the warning at about 11min 12 sec in this video here https://youtu.be/n_gEJOq0rkY?t=672.
Today September 8, 2020 a rare M3.9 earthquake has struck South UK after MONTHS with zero reported activity. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
This is a direct earthquake forecast hit on a rare quake in the UK.
Additionally. North of Taiwan was warned for M5.0 to M5.4 activity.. and today a M5.2 struck North of Taiwan next to Okinawa. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
Today September 8, 2020 a rare M3.9 earthquake has struck South UK after MONTHS with zero reported activity. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
This is a direct earthquake forecast hit on a rare quake in the UK.
Additionally. North of Taiwan was warned for M5.0 to M5.4 activity.. and today a M5.2 struck North of Taiwan next to Okinawa. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Buy dutchsinse merchandise
A$32.59
From Teespring
A$32.62
From Teespring
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
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