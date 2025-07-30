BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 Tsunami Warning for California | Coastal Evacuations Underway 🌊
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
234 views • 1 day ago

🚨 Tsunami Warning for California | Coastal Evacuations Underway 🌊

https://newsplusglobe.medium.com/

A tsunami warning has been issued for California after a powerful undersea earthquake near Alaska triggered concerns along the Pacific coast. Emergency officials are urging residents in low-lying areas to evacuate immediately.


Watch this urgent update for evacuation alerts, safety tips, and real-time developments from emergency services. Stay tuned and stay safe!


📍 Affected Areas: Northern and Central California coast

📱 Stay Updated: Follow NOAA & local authorities

📢 Subscribe for emergency alerts and breaking news


#TsunamiWarning #California #EmergencyAlert #BreakingNews #PacificCoast #NaturalDisaster #NOAA #Earthquake #CoastalEvacuation #NewsPlusGlobea

Keywords
californianewswarningtsunamiusanews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy