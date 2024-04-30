Important Issues - Nebraska Primary Debate 2024 on Good Morning Nebraska

Scott: Welcome to the Nebraska Primary Debates 2024, we’d like to introduce the Incumbent Imbeciles and let them tell you what you should think are the most important issues. First up is Cheap Tricks Ricketts, the lying cheating two-faced white trash globalist wannabe stooge. Cheap Tricks Ricketts: Hey guys so like America’s at a crossroads and you can either believe your eyes and use common sense or you can listen my bull (beep) and get used like rats for scientific and psychological experimentation. Scott: Next is Dirty Donny Rotten DACA DEI Bacon, The Israel First and America Last phony dishonorable traitor. Donny Rotten: I’m all about doing the right thing for Nebraska and that’s sending all your money to Israel and Ukraine Scott: Then there is Debbie Downer Ficher, the old slow-talking no-thinking insane windbag. Debbie Downer: National Security is my first priority and that’s why I leave the borders open so I always have that problem to waste money on. Scoitt: We also have Frivolous Mike Flood, the foolish clueless oblivious chowderhead. Frivolous Flood: Kind of a nerd. Scott: And last and least Yo Adrian Smith, the worthless weak wimpy gimp. Gimp: (unintelligible) Scott: Well folks, those are the Incumbent Imbeciles that have been making decisions for you in Washington DC and it’s no wonder we have so many problems. #nebraska #primarydebate #nebraskaprimary #deprimarydebate #election #nebraskaelection #goodmorningnebraska #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #mikeflood #adriansmith #JohnGlenWeaver #danfrei #scottvorhees #kfab #kfak #omaha #omahanebraska #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #election2024 #2024elections