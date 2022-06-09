Dr. Francis Boyle - Monkeypox, the WHO & Further Biological Warfare Towards Biomedical Dictatorship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Francis Boyle joined us again today to discuss the 1st August 2022 date that the WHO wants to proceed with their Pandemic Treaty, Monkeypox, and other biological threat tactics that the globalists will use to continue to push their global biomedical dictatorship on humanity.
Dr. Boyle's latest book, 'Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal' is available on the below link:
https://www.amazon.com/Resisting-Medical-Tyranny-COVID-19-Mandates-ebook/dp/B09Y76697P/ref=sr_1_5?crid=3NOYSARTXZGJI&keywords=francis+boyle&qid=1650539221&s=books&sprefix=%2Cstripbooks%2C58&sr=1-5
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
Uncensored on Telegram:
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order: