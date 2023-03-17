https://gettr.com/post/p2bq7jx4ac0

03/14/2023 Sen. Roger Marshall: An investigator from the Inspector General's office has found that EcoHealth funded the Wuhan lab and its scientists, and Wuhan lab double billed the U.S. There is a preponderance of the evidence that shows that this virus started in Wuhan, China. SVB was a favorite bank of a lot of Chinese high-tech startups, and venture capital firms, particularly biotech companies. The FDIC wants to bail out SVB.

03/14/2023 参议员罗杰·马歇尔: 1302监察长办公室的一名调查员发现，生态健康联盟资助了武汉实验室及其科学家，武汉实验室向美国双重收费。 有大量证据表明该病毒起源于中国武汉。硅谷银行是许多中国高科技创业公司和风险投资公司，尤其是生物技术公司最喜欢的银行。 美国联邦存款保险公司希望救助硅谷银行



