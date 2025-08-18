RT News - August 18 2025 7AM GMT

August 18, 2025

Donald Trump says Vladimir Zelensky has the option to finally bring the war to a close. This comes ahead of the pair's crunch talks in the Oval Office. For the first time, France's president hints Ukraine may have to accept the loss of some of its territory. That's as a gaggle of European and NATO leaders make a mad dash to Washington to put their case to the president. Russian security services foil the latest attempt to bomb the crossing to the Crimean peninsula, revealing Kiev’s efforts to use an unwitting suspect in a suicide mission. As anger boils at the Netanyahu government, hundreds of thousands take to the streets of Israel, demanding an end to the war in Gaza, while in the embattled enclave itself, starving Palestinians talk of how their efforts to get help, turned to a living hell.





