2/18/2021 -- Multiple M6.0+ earthquakes cluster in Pacific -- USA plate unrest OVERDUE - Be Prepared

A new cluster point of seismic activity is showing in the West Pacific with multiple M6.1 earthquakes across nearly 1,000 miles of the region. Deep earthquakes continue to hammer in on the under side of the Pacific--- increasing the chances of very large earthquake activity for the next 7-10 days.Things have picked up to the point where almost daily large activity is currently taking place ('large' = above M6.0)Additionally, the expected movement in the USA has NOT YET taken place, and is on the edge of M5.0+ range on land, with an expected M6.5 range event out in the Oceans off the coast of the Pacific Northwest USA this week.Europe is now due for M5.0+ activity in Central Europe / Croatia, as well as upper M5.0+ (or greater) striking the Central Agean sea Greece region.South America is now due for M6.5+ activity near the Chile border with Bolivia into Peru. South Chile mysteriously silent from Bio Bio to South Sandwich Islands far to the East (this should also go into at least the M6.0 range in the next week).Shared from and subscribe to:Dutch Sinse