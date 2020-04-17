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Corona Fines, No Due Process: Maritime Law and Bureaucratic Mutiny Against Constitution
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32 views • April 17, 2020
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, can they fine you $1,000 for violating corona-orders without due process? Richard exposes the fraud of Maritime Law. Bureaucracies from CPS to DEA’s Civil Asset Forfeiture have been using this and now it is expanding.
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Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, can they fine you $1,000 for violating corona-orders without due process? Richard exposes the fraud of Maritime Law. Bureaucracies from CPS to DEA’s Civil Asset Forfeiture have been using this and now it is expanding.
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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