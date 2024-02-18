Create New Account
ALIEN EVENT SPEAKER INTRO FOR LA APRIL 11-14, 2024
https://alienevent.com/

ALIEN EVENT SPEAKER INTRO FOR:

ALIEN EVENT, LOS ANGELES

COSMIC FLEET GATHERING EVENT, Expo/ Conference

APRIL 11-14, 2024, LAX SONESTA HOTEL

Website: https://Alienevent.com

ET DISCLOSURE, SECRET SPACE, AI REVOLUTION, UFOLOGY, ALIENTOLOGY & TECHNOLOGY

Amazing 4-day Disclosure event with over 1000 attendees, over 69 speakers with 8 Ballrooms covers 4 events with one ticket over 100 lectures, workshops, panels plus 49 Exhibits in Health and wellness and Technology, 2 nights of dinner Banquets with dance and networking, one tickets covers all for Alien Event/ BIOMED Health Expo/ AIEXPOCON & Alchemy event.

Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX, 5985 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

***TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-los-angeles-tickets-722917705317

