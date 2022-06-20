Its all Aimed at You

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All of the Mouth Pieces whine about all of the bad things happening, how terrible they are. Yet no one give anything close to a proper solution.
Well, here we do!
Our country has far to long, has been used and abused by Bolshevik Jews,
Criminals exposed, duty of an American taught, Real solutions, Backed by the LAW.