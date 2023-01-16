Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From 2014 To WW3
28 views
channel image
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published Yesterday |

What if Western Leaders lied to Putin during the Minsk Agreement Meetings of September 2014 only to buy time to restock Ukraine with weapons and military personnel to foment WW3? If so, who is the Destabilizer-in-Chief pushing this WW3 agenda? Is he Gog from Ezekiel 38-39? When will the nukes start flying?

Keywords
russiaww3putinbible prophecyukrainerevelationend of daysseven seals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket