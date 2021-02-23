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Ron Wyatt - Ark of the Covenant 1999 - Hi Res
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23 views • February 23, 2021
Ron Wyatt talks about finding the ark in a cave North of Jerusalem, and takes questions from the audience.
ArkDiscovery.com
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christjesusexodusbiblicalproofarchaeologyronark of the covenantcovenantarknoahs arkwyattsinaiblood of jesus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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