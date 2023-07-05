P.2 Guildford Grammar girls rowing scull training session in full swing on this cold day on the Swan-Avon, Western Australia MVI_2384,9merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/17839fb4-54c5-4f4c-a32b-2d4c42c622f4

Almost every week for decades I visit this spot on the Swan-Avon River in Woodbridge, near Midland, Western Australia. Often the Guildford Grammar rowing boat teams are having practice sessions upstream from the school. Recently having moved to a co-ed facility, female teams can be seen training along this beautiful stretch of serpentine tranquility, formerly the exclusive domain of the boys at the school.