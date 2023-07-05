P.2 Guildford Grammar girls rowing scull training session in full swing on this cold day on the Swan-Avon, Western Australia MVI_2384,9merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/17839fb4-54c5-4f4c-a32b-2d4c42c622f4
Almost every week for decades I visit this spot on the Swan-Avon River in Woodbridge, near Midland, Western Australia. Often the Guildford Grammar rowing boat teams are having practice sessions upstream from the school. Recently having moved to a co-ed facility, female teams can be seen training along this beautiful stretch of serpentine tranquility, formerly the exclusive domain of the boys at the school.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.