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This Is What Plutocracy Looks Like
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88 views • February 15, 2020
Worried about corruption before Trump came into office? Well, you have a LOT to worry about now. Trump's cabinet is using their new positions of power to enrich themselves and their cronies. It's so pervasive that “democracy” might not be the best adjective to describe the U.S. anymore. Try “oligarchy,” “kleptocracy” or “plutocracy.”
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