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SPECIAL EPISODE: Resistance Chicks Interview Zimbabwean Leader In Opposition Party to Mugabe's Party
Resistance Chicks
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27 views • October 11, 2020
In a Devine encounter, Leah and Michelle had the rare opportunity this week to interview a Zimbabwean leader of the opposition party to Mugabe in #Zimbabwe called #TheMovementForDemocraticChange. Across the globe movements of freedom are on the rise and we need to back and support every democratic movement specially when they are solid Christians like our new friend and brother in Christ: Makaza.

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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