Before Birth, Beyond Body Six Stories of Arrival and Awareness - Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. Personal Stories of Birth and Early Experiences
• Rebecca shares her birth experience at Fort Belvoir and her early memories of standing in front of a mirror.
• Kevin Briggs talks about his birth in Wakefield, UK, and his first memory of consciousness at age three.
• Aurora shares her birth in Bucharest, Romania, and her earliest memory of being in her mother's womb.
• Dr. Karin McLeod discusses her birth in Phoenix, Arizona, and her experiences with light orbs and talking to animals.
Encounters with the Spiritual and Supernatural
• David Graham shares his missing time incident at age four and his encounter with a reptilian eye.
• He describes his subsequent experiences with an Arcturian being and his realization of his future contributions to humanity.
• Brian shares his experiences with past lives, including his belief in rebirth and his previous life in National Socialist Germany.
• He discusses his girlfriend's regression experience and their shared past life as father and daughter.
