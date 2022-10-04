Gas Station Grabs: San Tan Moon Juice Galactic IPA 3.75/5

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Another one from a local to me brewery. San Tan coShe runs 7.3 for the ABV, the IBUs are 65 and the SRM is a BME 8.
She is just way too bitter for me.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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