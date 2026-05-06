Eastern Rat Snake Lounging In A Loquat Tree Florida

It was the end of April. We live on a five and a half acre lot. Plenty of gardening and living fruit trees & plants. The wild life is very active here as there are snacks provided by nature, and water from the sprinkler systems. An all around oasis of life. We found a little House Wren bird nest outside our door near the steps in a flower pot. There were five baby birds. The next day only one was sitting there all alone. Not yet able to open up the eyes. So tiny. I was walking on the deck and noted a large pile of unusual white and black poop. I looked up into the Loquat trees to see if there was some big bird nest, or something like that. Little did I expect to find this snake lounging there with the four little birds in it's belly. Suffice it to say, we relocated this snake to another land some miles away. Since it was so at ease on our deck area. A few days later I found another one in the bird nest about to pounce. I relocated that snake too. The bird survived and flew the coop when the feathers and skills had developed to manage out there in the wild. I was able to take part in that process. Witnessing. Filming. What an awesome thing that a bird like that can progress in a matter of days growing feathers and learning how to walk, chirp and fly. Incredible. My husband and I researched snakes and the closest we could find to the appearance of this snake was the Eastern Rat Snake in Florida. So, if you have any other points to make, please do. Have a great day. Stay safe out there, folks! Thanks for checking in!