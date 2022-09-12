300 Win Mag vs 30-06: Is 300 Win Mag Too Much?

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!





Do you really need a 300 Win Mag? This is a question that a lot of hunters ask themselves when purchasing a new hunting rifle. The major group think is that 30-06 Springfield is more than enough in most hunting situations, so why take on the added recoil and ammo cost when a 30-06 can do the same job?





And there's a lot of merit to that critique. The 30-06 is a proven hunting cartridge that has taken almost every big game animal in North America. Furthermore it has lower recoil compared to 300 Win Mag, though I doubt anyone would classify the 30-06 as low recoil. Furthermore, they fire the same 30-caliber bullets, so there isn't a whole lot of differentiation in bullets between these two rifle cartridges.





What the 300 Win Mag offers is a flat trajectory and a longer effective range. Many shooters might not be able to take advantage of that longer range, but from a ballistic standpoint, the 300 Win Mag can retain its kinetic energy more efficiently than the 30-06 downrange. This can be important when hunting big game animals like moose or brown bear, when you need that kinetic energy to get the job done.





Although most hunters will not need the added power and trajectory that the 300 Win Mag provides, we will never say that you must get one cartridge over the other. There's a definite "cool factor" when it comes to the 300 Win Mag. It's currently in use in the military as well as law enforcement and the Secret Service. And if that's something that trips your trigger, then there's no reason why you should forego getting it because "the 30-06 can do it too".





