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March3rd Ontario Canada Belinda Karahalios Do We Expect COVID Unvaccinated Ukrainians to Face Discrimination
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134 views • March 05, 2022
March3rd Ontario Canada Belinda Karahalios Do We Expect COVID Unvaccinated Ukrainians to Face Discrimination
Belinda Karahalios, Member of Provincial Parliament
https://www.facebook.com/KarahaliosNewBlue/videos/295354962700254
Do the PCs Expect COVID Unvaccinated Ukrainians to Face
Belinda Karahalios, Member of Provincial Parliament
https://www.facebook.com/KarahaliosNewBlue/videos/295354962700254
Do the PCs Expect COVID Unvaccinated Ukrainians to Face
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