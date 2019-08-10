Shungite Orgonite for EMF, WiFi radiation protection Part 1 (Phone Shields) Research Series

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
These orgone accumulators had the ability to:
– Preserve blood samples for longer periods of time
– Sprout healthier plant seedlings
– Provide pain relief for patients who sat inside them
Fast-forward to today, where instead of using sheets of steel and plastic, we use a composite made from a blend of iron oxide, steel, brass, shungite and crystal powders, encased in epoxy resin. The end result is a harmonizer that is able to transform the harmful wireless fields from cell towers, smart meters, smartphones, internet router and your television, into more beneficial energy for you and your plants and pets.
ABOUT SHUNGITE ORGONITE PHONE SHIELDS FOR EMF PROTECTION
Cell phone radiation is a real concern and people are becoming aware of its harmful effects on human health and well-being.
This is how cell phones work:
Data travels from towers that are mounted on buildings from your provider to your phone. The problem is, when these data signals come to your phone they also go through your body. Studies have shown and people have complained from illnesses, sleepless nights, mood swings and stress all coming from the harmful effects of EMF, which are all coming from your cell phone.
How to protect yourself from cell phone radiation:
There is something you can do right now to protect yourself. We are introducing our new shungite orgonite phone shields for EMF protection. These shields absorb and transform harmful EMF radiation energy into energy that is more compatible with the body.
Here is how orgone transforms energy:
Some people might think that orgone blocks energy but its actually a lot more complex than that. You see what orgone energy does is it takes energy that is harmful and it transforms it into energy that is beneficial. So it cleans its up, kind of like a sewage treatment system can clean up or transform waste. Harmful wireless fields from; cell towers, smart meters, smartphones, internet router and your television make the environment around you toxic, and is harmful to human health and well being. Orgone energy placed around your environment cleans up the toxicity and helps to restore a healthy life supporting environment. This effect can be measured in various ways such as:
Preserving fruits and vegetable and foods for longer periods of time
Better seed germination and yields in plants
Pain relief
Seeing the energy field in frozen water
And more.
Orgone energy devices are made mixing a blend of; iron oxide, steel, brass, shungite and crystal powders into epoxy resin. When the epoxy cures into a solid plastic state it puts pressure on the surface area of the powders. This causes something known as the piezoelectric effect which emits a harmonizing field generated by the different specific properties of the ingredients. It is this field that transforms the harmful energy from EMF’s into healthy live preserving energy.
Orgone EMF protection phone shields can be used on your cell phone, laptop and wifi router, or anywhere you have a wifi signal. We’re running some special deals so that you can purchase enough shields to protect everyone in your family; in single units, sets of two and sets of five in a variety of colors. Each shield is handmade and comes with super strong adhesive tape so you can easily stick your shield onto any surface.
To learn more and purchase orgonite: https://fringeenergy.com/orgonits
Phone Shields Special Offer: https://fringeenergy.com/orgone-phone-shields-now-available/