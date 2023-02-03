Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women's Reproductive Health After COVID-19 Vaccinations

https://rumble.com/v284pgu-pfizer-director-concerned-over-womens-reproductive-heath-after-covid-19-vac.html



Project Veritas

NEW: Pfizer Director Jordon Trishton Walker Shares Concern for COVID Vaccine Effect on Women’s Reproductive Health … ‘There is Something Irregular About the Menstrual Cycles’ … ‘Affecting Something Hormonal’

[NEW YORK – Feb. 2, 2023] Project Veritas released a new video today featuring Pfizer Director, Jordon Trishton Walker, where he shares his concern about the COVID vaccine and its potential negative effects on women’s reproductive health.

In a conversation with an undercover journalist, Walker admits that something is off when he analyzes the impact of the COVID vaccine.

“There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles. So, people will have to investigate that down the line,” Walker said.

“The [COVID] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know,” he said.

The Pfizer Director appears to be worried that over time, more information may become known about the COVID vaccine’s potential side effects.

“I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like -- because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles,” he said.

“I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line…If something were to happen downstream and it was, like, really bad? I mean, the scale of that scandal would be enormous.”