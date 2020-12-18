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Pence Karen Surgeon General take Safe Effective Trumps Vaccine
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92 views • December 18, 2020
Pence Karen Surgeon General take Safe Effective Trumps Vaccine
What a #MAGA Hypocrite.
Where is Trump?
Why is he not taking his own #Vaccine?
#TrumpsVaccine
Nurse passes out on live TV after taking vaccine in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover was okay and spoke again with local station WTVC, saying she has a condition where she often faints when she feels pain.
“It’s common for me,” she said.
#TrumpsVaccine is #SafeAndEffective
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
https://apnews.com/article/michael-pence-wife-coronavirus-vaccine-0489a0b64d4353bc693ad1691ff5de1d
What a #MAGA Hypocrite.
Where is Trump?
Why is he not taking his own #Vaccine?
#TrumpsVaccine
Nurse passes out on live TV after taking vaccine in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover was okay and spoke again with local station WTVC, saying she has a condition where she often faints when she feels pain.
“It’s common for me,” she said.
#TrumpsVaccine is #SafeAndEffective
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
https://apnews.com/article/michael-pence-wife-coronavirus-vaccine-0489a0b64d4353bc693ad1691ff5de1d
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