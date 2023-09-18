Tom Renz | The CIA & COVID - the Ultimate Betrayal of America

On September 12th, 2022 I sent a letter to Ron Johnson as well as many others. This was before the 2020 elections, before the midterms folks. Now let me share sections of this letter with you, “Donald Trump, Senator Ron Johnson, Senator Rand Paul, Rep. Jim Jordan, and others were right. As early as late April or early May of 2020 former President Trump spoke of the creation of SARS-COV2 in a lab in Wuhan, China. Since that time both the investigation and the cover-up have continued but the evidence provided herein clearly demonstrate that SARS-COV2 was indeed created in a lab in Wuhan China by EcoHealth Alliance and with funding from Anthony Fauci’s NIH/NIAID. Evidence included herein demonstrate the following key points (amongst others): 1. SARS-COV2 was created in the lab in Wuhan, China; 2. Anthony Fauci funded the creation of SARS-COV2 and lied to Congress about funding Gain-of-Function work; 3. The US Intelligence Community was aware of and appeared to have been involved with the funding of said Gain-of-Function work; 4. A number of well-connected public and private partners were involved in the Gain-ofFunction work that resulted in the creation and release of SARS-COV2; 5. Anthony Fauci and others coordinated to cover-up the funding of the Gain-of-Function work that resulted in SARS-COV2.”





