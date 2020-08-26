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Patriot Proud Boys VS Communist Antifa Scum (Very Powerful)
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127 views • August 26, 2020
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VIDEO INFO: This powerful footage was taken from the Back the Blue Rally in Portland, Oregon (August 22nd or 23rd, 2020).
Video gathered from Thomas J. Butman's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tbutman/videos/10221399959415734
See more footage from the rally at https://youtu.be/TazbglIdU7o
VIDEO INFO: This powerful footage was taken from the Back the Blue Rally in Portland, Oregon (August 22nd or 23rd, 2020).
Video gathered from Thomas J. Butman's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tbutman/videos/10221399959415734
See more footage from the rally at https://youtu.be/TazbglIdU7o
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