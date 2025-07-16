Col Doug Macgregor: Trump's Highway: Heading OVER a CLIFF

The discussion highlights the growing global backlash against U.S. foreign and economic policy, arguing that Washington’s aggressive stance—through sanctions, military threats, and financial coercion—is accelerating America’s global isolation and decline.

Key points:

Dollar Decline & De-Dollarization: U.S. actions are pushing other nations to abandon the dollar. Gold is increasingly seen as a reserve currency, and alternatives to U.S.-controlled systems like SWIFT (e.g., China's CIPS) are gaining traction. Countries like China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia are trading in local currencies.

Foreign Policy Missteps: Trump, like Biden, is pursuing a confrontational "our way or the highway" approach. Threatening nations like China, India, and Brazil with secondary sanctions (e.g., for working with BRICS) could backfire. Forcing countries to "choose sides" may result in them abandoning the U.S.

Alienating Allies and Creditors: U.S. aggression (like bombing in Iran or blanket support for Israeli actions) is alarming allies in Asia and Europe. Targeting nations like Japan—America’s largest foreign creditor—could trigger a dump of U.S. treasuries, destabilizing the economy.

Economic Fragility: The U.S. economy relies heavily on foreign investment and bond purchases. The Fed buying its own bonds is a sign of internal rot (toxic debt), hiding a looming financial crisis that economists warn will not end well.

Need for Strategic Retreat: The speaker argues the U.S. should stop overextending itself globally—particularly confronting Russia on its doorstep or preparing for war with China over Taiwan. Logistically and strategically, it's unrealistic and unwinnable.

Practical Policy Suggestions:

Ban foreign ownership of key U.S. assets (land, minerals).

Remove foreign nationals (e.g., Chinese researchers) from sensitive sectors.

Secure U.S. borders and infrastructure.

Reprioritize national interests over global policing.

Cultural and Political Arrogance: Washington elites live in a bubble, disconnected from the economic struggles of ordinary Americans. The insistence on global dominance—mirrored in Israel’s approach to its region—ignores geopolitical realities and breeds resistance.

Europe’s Shifting Sentiment: European public and political dissatisfaction is growing, with countries like Slovakia opposing endless sanctions on Russia. Change in European governments may soon reflect a break from U.S. alignment.

Conclusion: U.S. hegemony is fading due to its own heavy-handed tactics. If it refuses to adapt to a multipolar world, the decline will accelerate—economically, diplomatically, and militarily. Real leadership would involve humility, restraint, and a serious refocus on internal stability.

