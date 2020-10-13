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The plan to stop ACB | Legal scholar reacts
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7 views • October 13, 2020
Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz details the ways in which Democrat Senators will plan to disrupt the accelerated approval process of President Trump's SCOTUS nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, and 'Obamacare' enters the conversation. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg and Shaun Kraisman
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