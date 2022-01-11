© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sh*t Saves the World
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • January 11, 2022
The South Korean Seoul Broadcasting Company came to rural northwestern Pennsylvania in 2009 and filmed for four days at the residence of Joseph Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook. Their topic: how human poop can save the world. This excerpt includes the American footage, taken from an hour-long documentary on composting human manure that was only broadcast in Korea.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.