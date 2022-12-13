MAGIX - Epic - 6

I've been a musician since the first time I picked up a recorder (those plastic flute things) back in 3rd grade, joined the school band in 5th grade and went on to attend university on a musical scholarship. I've written over 150 unique pieces (not all completed or shared) since about 2003, these latest ones have all been written since April 18th, 2022 when I bought some music software again for the first time in 15 years. I've been on YouTube since 2017, figured I'd try posting on here also. These tracks are also posted on SoundCloud.





I would love to make music for a living, but I'm doing it for free currently, so hope you enjoy or find some use for them. If you use, please shoot me a link to what you post so I can see it :-)





YT Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6OKVcpOYHHzcUgx0iwySDwxUTSuDQmrg

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-128075163/sets/magix-music-maker





I'm bad at naming songs, so usually the file name codes is what they get. If anyone has suggestions, I'm open to them.





All Tracks made with:

MAGIX Music Maker Pro 2022 edition

(and on the tracks I am playing guitar)

Zoom G1 Four FX processor

Tascam DP-008EX mixing board

Gibson Les Paul Special Model Electric Guitar.