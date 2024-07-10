Port Huron City Council, Retired - Ken Harris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired Port Huron City Council member, Ken Harris, Spoke to Eileen about about City Manager James Freed, the 2024-2025 Budget, the water/sewer rates and refuse charges.