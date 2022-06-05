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Overview: 1 Corinthians
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48 views • June 05, 2022
Source Bible Project
Watch our overview video on the book of 1 Corinthians, which breaks down the literary design of the book and its flow of thought. In 1 Corinthians, Paul shows the new Christians in Corinth that all of life's most complex problems can be seen through the lens of the gospel. 🙏
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
CONDUIT CHANNEL
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
ARTICLES
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️
■ https://rumble.com/c/scripture
■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/1zAHpKxpJMl2/
■ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5725df65-c930-4a9b-95ba-6fc2eed13d88?index=1
■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/scripture-learning-62531503dcf39a2c7fa9ea3d
■ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%23scripturetruth
■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/04_bMl2o3XbvTkozFA.html/list/7iU3MSfUPNvTk3M
CREDIT(S)
■ https://sources.truthparadigm.net
■ http://truthparadigm.net
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
Watch our overview video on the book of 1 Corinthians, which breaks down the literary design of the book and its flow of thought. In 1 Corinthians, Paul shows the new Christians in Corinth that all of life's most complex problems can be seen through the lens of the gospel. 🙏
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
CONDUIT CHANNEL
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
ARTICLES
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️
■ https://rumble.com/c/scripture
■ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/1zAHpKxpJMl2/
■ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5725df65-c930-4a9b-95ba-6fc2eed13d88?index=1
■ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/scripture-learning-62531503dcf39a2c7fa9ea3d
■ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%23scripturetruth
■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/04_bMl2o3XbvTkozFA.html/list/7iU3MSfUPNvTk3M
CREDIT(S)
■ https://sources.truthparadigm.net
■ http://truthparadigm.net
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
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