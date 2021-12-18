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Criminal Global Corporations Waging War Against the People with Deadly Injections and Medical Martial Law
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3584 views • December 18, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the deteriorating state of society under the weight of criminal global corporations waging medical tyranny warfare.
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