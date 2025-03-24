BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXCLUSIVE: Russian platoon commander gives UNFILTERED INTERVIEW about the current state of the Russian military, drone warfare, and the reason behind Ukraine’s recent battlefield failures
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
157 views • 1 month ago

EXCLUSIVE: Russian platoon commander gives UNFILTERED INTERVIEW about the current state of the Russian military, drone warfare, and the reason behind Ukraine’s recent battlefield failures.  

You won’t see this kind of NO-HOLDS BARRED conversation anywhere else.

(1:25) How NATO prepared Ukraine for war 

(8:35) Battle for Donbass in 2022 

(11:36) Lessons from drone warfare 

(16:51) Have drones overtaken artillery and fighter jets? 

(20:41) Why 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive failed

(24:43) Russian military is becoming more ‘democratic’ 

(31:42) How NATO weapons perform on the battlefield

(34:16) Colombian mercenaries used as human shields 

(37:30) Why Ukrainians failed in Kursk

(40:18) How Russian soldiers treat Ukrainian POWs

(42:13) Russian military is stronger now than in 2022


Subscribe to @NewRulesGeo or follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)

