Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 25 - Food Menus

In episode twenty-five we apply what we just learned about the food that we eat. We look at how we can combine this into menus. There will be menus for breakfast, lunch and desserts. There will also be menus specifically adapted tor people with certain diseases, like diabetics or cancer patients. As a bonus you will also have recipes for smoothies, a packed-lunch for work and a ketogenic breakfast & lunch.


