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Abused Kids Have Long Term Resistant Depression
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5 views • November 22, 2019
Physical, emotional, and sexual abuse occur in 10-25% of kids and often leads to PTSD that is long term and resistant to treatment. Balancing neurotransmitters is treating symptoms not the cause. The best treatment addresses the underlying cause and often involves both psychotherapy and somatic psychotherapy. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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