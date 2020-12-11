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CORRUPTION IS IN OUR FACES :: Treachery, Protection Rackets & Divisions
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44 views • December 11, 2020
http://www.holyconservancy.org/2728.htm ... Holy Law Commandments do not deal with "Vices" like Treachery (double-dealing), Protection Racketeering or Divide and Conquer.
Jesus Christ TAUGHT 1) Say what you do, do what you say; 2) Don't divide into a Priest Class vs. Passive Class and 3) Live and let live, not Dividing against innocent people (soldiers, prostitutes, tax collectors)
Jesus Christ TAUGHT 1) Say what you do, do what you say; 2) Don't divide into a Priest Class vs. Passive Class and 3) Live and let live, not Dividing against innocent people (soldiers, prostitutes, tax collectors)
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