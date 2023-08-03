NWO: Sex book welcomed in American school libraries but not the Bible

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Credits to FoxNews and Understanding the lies
A disgusting sex book titled 'It's Perfectly Normal' which is not suitable for children is in American school libraries and classrooms. A well-spoken pastor denounces this kind of filth being presented to school children.
We truly are in the day of Sodom and Gomorrah where evil is good and good is evil as per Isaiah 5:20.
Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For
pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at
[email protected].
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington