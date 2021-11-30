Enes Kanter Calls for US To Boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic

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11/24/2021 Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter calls for the US to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic, sending a message to all athletes that all the gold medals in the world are not more important than your values, your principles and your morals.