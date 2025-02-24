The Hon. Blaine Higgs P 1

Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





Join us for this powerful and insightful interview with Hon. Blaine Higgs, the former Premier of New Brunswick. He was recently named Canada's best fiscal manager of a province by the Fraser Institute.





In this interview, we discuss critical issues impacting both the province and the nation and the challenges, solutions, and principles that have shaped New Brunswick’s remarkable turnaround.





Conversation Overview:





✅ How New Brunswick reversed population decline and achieved economic growth

✅ The bold fiscal policies that saved taxpayers $100 million annually in interest payments

✅ Insights into Canada’s energy challenges and the importance of national energy security

✅ Why parental rights and accountability in government matter now more than ever

✅ How strong leadership can build a legacy that benefits future generations





---





---





