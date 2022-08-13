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Eucharistic Miracle of the Sun Occurs In Medjugorje! Truly Remarkable! June the 23rd, 2022!
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225 views • August 13, 2022

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


August 13, 2022


The miracle of the sun in Medjugorje. June the 23rd this year.


 Miracles are completely incredible things. They are an integral part of the phenomenon of Medjugorje.


 Even before the apparitions of Our Lady on the Hill above the hamlet of Podbrido, many locals saw signs that the then small village would fundamentally change and become the center of the world.


 The miracle of the sun has happened several times in Medjugorje, just like in the first days of Our Lady's apparitions in Fatima on October 13, 1917.


Full Video here:

https://youtu.be/eTGOG6XNxB4


 This video is truly miraculous even more so because it was recorded during the Eucharistic adoration in Medjugorje on June 23, 2022.

The Sun seems to grow and glow, so as to appear like the Sacred Host that is being adored.

A miraculous sign that points to the miracle that is always present amongst us. THE EUCHARIST.

 LET US PRAY:

Mother of God and our mother Mary, Queen of Peace! You came to us to lead us to God. Beg us for mercy that, like you, we can not only say to God: "Let it be according to Your word!", but we may also make it happen. We place our hands in Your hands To get us through these troubles and difficulties of our days and to bring us to Him, Your Son.. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdDn94xhrEQ

Keywords
christianreligioncatholicgrowingvirgin maryapparitionsigns in the heavensadorationour ladymiracle of the sunmedjugorjeeucharistglowingpodbrido
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