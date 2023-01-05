Injected People Emit EMF...

Maria is joined by Hope & Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco
to expose how injected people are now detectable by various airport
scanners, how people are emitting not only a bluetooth signal & MAC
address but harmful EMF signals, and the whopping revelation of how
Quantum Dots may be programmed to go into the forehead or right hand
using Luciferase.
Summary:
Why most people don’t want to talk about the technology used in the COVID agenda.
Blue tooth technology basics.
Evidence and Tests showing MAC addresses and EMF Emitted from Humans.
How to scan for Bluetooth codes.
Ingredients found in Vaccine are just like computer components
Microscope Army.
Tests Done on Injection Components with EMF.
Evidence they are already scanning human bodies for proof of injection.
How they track and trace humans using biological technologies.
White fibrous structures found by embalmers growing in vaccinated deceased.
Fractal Antennae.
