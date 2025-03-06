✈️2 S Korean Air Force fighters, mistakenly dropped 8 bombs on the city of Pocheon, during joint training with Americans,

A South Korean air force pilot dropped bombs by mistake after entering the wrong coordinates while preparing for the flight, Yonhap news agency reported.

The shells fell on a street in Nogok village in Pocheon city, damaging at least seven buildings, including a church. At least 15 people were injured.

The day for South Koreans began with a serious incident. Two South Korean Air Force fighters, during joint training with Americans, mistakenly dropped eight bombs on the city of Pocheon, located in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province.

The military claims that one pilot incorrectly entered the coordinates of the location where the munitions were to be dropped. The details are still unclear for the second pilot, as the data in his fighter was entered correctly. The training was aimed at simultaneous bomb drops, so he may have simply repeated the actions of the first pilot.

As a result of the incident, 15 people were injured. Several buildings, including residential homes, were also damaged.





📌 The problem of military activity by both American and South Korean forces often concerns (https://www.yna.co.kr/view/AKR20250306134800060) not only the residents of the affected Pocheon, but the entire Gyeonggi Province. The region has about 380 training ranges - 85% of which are located in the northern part of the province. Residents, for example, complain about the noise of military equipment due to frequent exercises.

Since the incident led to casualties, in order not to raise the level of discontent and panic among the residents, the South Korean military has already announced the cancellation of live-fire exercises in the upcoming Freedom Shield drills. The training, which is scheduled to begin on March 10, involves American servicemembers along with the South Koreans.