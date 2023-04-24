Create New Account
Ελπίδα Ζωής.. Ιδρύθηκε το πρώτο Σωματείο ανεμβολίαστων αιμοδοτών.
askitis
Published Yesterday

 «Είμαστε το 1ο νεοσύστατο σωματείο φυσικού αίματος, με έδρα την Κομοτηνή Ν. Ροδόπης. Με τον όρο “φυσικό” εννοούμε το μη επηρεασμένο αίμα από προσθήκες ουσιών που μπορεί να επηρεάσουν την σύσταση του, καθώς και την βιογεννετική ταυτότητα του χρήζοντος μεταγγίσεως αίματος. Στόχος μας είναι η εξασφάλιση και η διαφύλαξη της ποιότητας του αίματος, από την  λήψη του, την σωστή συντήρηση του, έως και την δωρεάν διάθεση του, σε όποιον το έχει ανάγκη».  ........

https://xronos.gr/reportaz/somateio-anemboliaston-aimodoton-apektise-i-komotini

