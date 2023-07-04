Queen of the Sun [2010 - Taggart Siegel]

https://web.archive.org/web/20171201215713/http://www.queenofthesun.com https://thoughtmaybe.com/queen-of-the-sun

https://thoughtmaybe.com/by/taggart-siegel

https://youtu.be/ekoeQodrVoM

https://vimeo.com/collectiveeye

https://vimeo.com/user5976349

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queen_of_the_Sun

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1645852





QUEEN OF THE SUN: What Are the Bees Telling Us? is a profound, alternative look at the global bee crisis from award-winning filmmaker Taggart Siegel, director of REAL DIRT ON FARMER JOHN .

Taking us on a journey through the catastrophic disappearance of bees and the mysterious world of the beehive, this engaging and ultimately uplifting film weaves an unusual and dramatic story of the heartfelt struggles of beekeepers, scientists and philosophers from around the world including Michael Pollan, Gunther Hauk and Vandana Shiva.

Together they reveal both the problems and the solutions in renewing a culture in balance with nature.