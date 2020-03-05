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A question to Billy Graham
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34 views • March 05, 2020
The sinner's prayer was made popular by evangelist Billy Graham. Despite the good intention behind this prayer and the push for Christians to be "born again", this lukewarm tactic has resulted in more religious hypocrisy and lukewarm Chrisitanity than genuine faith in the Jesus of the Bible. An anonymous writer challenges Billy on why he left the key ingredient out of his sermons over the past 60 years. Watch this video to find out what that is...
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
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MUSIC
Title: Airglow
Artist: Stellardrone
License: Creative Commons Attribution: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ste...
Title: Sunrise Without You
Artist: Jason Inc.
License: Creative Commons
SFX
Title: applause-crowd-1
Artist: aiwha
www.freesound.org
Title: wind-soundeffect
Artist: equality-x12
www.freesound.org
Title: paper-crumple-2
Artist: mromnomnom3
www.freesound.org
#TeachingsOfJesus
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
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TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
CREDITS
MUSIC
Title: Airglow
Artist: Stellardrone
License: Creative Commons Attribution: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ste...
Title: Sunrise Without You
Artist: Jason Inc.
License: Creative Commons
SFX
Title: applause-crowd-1
Artist: aiwha
www.freesound.org
Title: wind-soundeffect
Artist: equality-x12
www.freesound.org
Title: paper-crumple-2
Artist: mromnomnom3
www.freesound.org
#TeachingsOfJesus
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Source videos
View attributions
Keywords
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