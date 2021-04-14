Apple Pie Smoothie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp rolled oats
- 1 cup nut milk of choice
- 1 drop Health Ranger Select Cinnamon Bark Essential
- 1 cup ice
- 2½ tsp Health Ranger Select Organic Apple Peel Powder
- 1 tbsp 100% Organic, Raw & Stone Ground Almond Butter
- ½ organic apple (chopped) - 1 ripe organic banana (chopped)
Directions:
1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender.
2. Blend the ingredients until you achieve your desired consistency.
3. Pour into a glass and enjoy!